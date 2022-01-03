Hancock Whitney Corp Has $278,000 Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $208.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

