Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $374.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.81 and a 200-day moving average of $322.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

