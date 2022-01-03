CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 16.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 38.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.