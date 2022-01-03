Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 50,247 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,247 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $452,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 123.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

