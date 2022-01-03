Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Novavax by 92.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,658 shares of company stock worth $19,424,090 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $143.07 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

