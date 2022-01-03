Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,752.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 343,835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 858,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after buying an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

