Analyzing New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New York Community Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.28, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than New York Community Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.21 $511.11 million $1.28 9.54 Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.08 $12.11 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 36.25% 9.38% 1.04% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

