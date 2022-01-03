Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

