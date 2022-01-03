Financial Analysis: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) versus INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care 3.29% 6.85% 3.11% INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 5 0 2.50 INVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus price target of $143.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 19.17 -$34.38 million $0.29 519.03 INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 37.57 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.64

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

