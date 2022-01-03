NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 822,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 150,649 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NetApp were worth $73,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $964,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $9,248,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in NetApp by 193.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

