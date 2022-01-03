Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 936,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,592 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $77,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 910.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 193.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Scientific Games stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

