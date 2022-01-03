Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,863 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $82,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

