LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $80,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $160.09 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.