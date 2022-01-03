First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,186,094 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.26% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $85,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Truist raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $66.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

