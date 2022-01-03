Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,141 shares of company stock worth $36,820,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $182.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

