The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $21,610,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.56.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

