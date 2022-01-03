Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tennant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.