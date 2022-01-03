Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

ACM stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.