eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476,036 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eMagin were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eMagin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 152,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eMagin by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,315 shares of company stock worth $476,451 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.71.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

