Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.55 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.