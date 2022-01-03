Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 273 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.