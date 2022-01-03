11,027 Shares in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

