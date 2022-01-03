Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 97.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 59.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $323.47 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $132.05 and a twelve month high of $342.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.