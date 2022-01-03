Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

