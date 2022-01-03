1,688 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.04 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

