Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,530 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

