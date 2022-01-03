Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $118.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

