Shell Asset Management Co. Has $786,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild stock opened at $275.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $178.03 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

