Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 607.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TACO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $453.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.