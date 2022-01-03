LSV Asset Management Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

