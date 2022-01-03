Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of WWD opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 81.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.