Bbva USA Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bbva USA lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 78,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 857,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 80.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

