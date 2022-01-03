Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 11,200 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 242,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 205,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 434,010 shares of company stock worth $8,617,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

