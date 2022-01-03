Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.45 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

