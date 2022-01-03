Bbva USA Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bbva USA lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.