Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,584,251 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $89,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.