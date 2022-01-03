ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after buying an additional 76,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,856,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of MAN opened at $97.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

