Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 348,917 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

ALSN opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

