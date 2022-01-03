Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.