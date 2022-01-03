Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,209 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

