Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post $62.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $250.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $907.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

