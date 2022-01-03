Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $90.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

