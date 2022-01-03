Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $186.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

