Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total transaction of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,658 shares of company stock worth $19,424,090. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $143.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.25.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

