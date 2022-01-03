Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

