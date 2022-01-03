Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 489 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,181,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $273.92 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

