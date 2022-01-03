Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

NYSE CSL opened at $248.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $249.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

