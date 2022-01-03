Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Clarivate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,288,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.