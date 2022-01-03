Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 191.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after buying an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after buying an additional 367,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

