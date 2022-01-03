New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 175,690 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

